Thor - Trailer

This great movie caused my head to spin and think for a while on my life. I really liked the characters and all the out fits etc but the thought of a new world that is controlling everything opened my mind to rethink on our lives on this universe.

Here you can take a look at the video trailer- marvelous:

Official reviews are like:

" The Marvel universe moves into the cosmic realm with the 3D Thor, a burly slab of bombastic superhero entertainment that skitters just this side of kitschy to provide an introduction befitting the mighty god of thunder. It's a noisy, universe-rattling spectacle full of sound and fury with a suitably epic design, solid digital effects and a healthy respect for the comic-book lore that turned a mythological Norse god into a founding member of the superhero team known as The Avengers. Following its world premiere in Sydney April 17, Thor opens in various territories before its North American bow May 6.

The arrogant warrior Thor's great conversion, central to the plot, is unrealistically lightning-quick and the movie's dramatic arc falters amid the constant shifts between earthly and celestial realms. But execs at Marvel Studios, gambling heavily on the success of Thor and the upcoming Captain America: The First Avenger to set up next summer's ensemble behemoth The Avengers, can rest easy: You've built it and they will come. They may even bring a date."

Starring : Anthony Hopkins and Natalie Portman the actorly gravitas.

Go watch this video - we gave it 5 stars out of 5!