Types of Lupus (SLE) Therapy

While there is no current cure for the autoimmune disease lupus, there are many different types of lupus therapy that a patient can try to reduce their symptoms. Different types of SLE therapy can improve a patient’s overall quality of life while living with a chronic disease. Therapy can be either traditional or alternative go raw one. Many patients will choose to use a combination of both types of treatment in order to find the most relief from their symptoms and the disease.

Traditional treatments will consist of prescription medications and over the counter drugs. These medications will be recommended by a medical professional, such as a primary care physician or a specialist. Traditional medications are typically taken on a regular basis, and doctors will want to monitor patients who take them. This requires regular checkups.

Alternative treatments and therapies can include pretty much anything else. It can include changes in diet, adding exercise, going to a massage therapist, getting acupuncture, or taking herbal supplements. Many people will try to add alternative therapy for lupus to their ongoing treatment plan in order to get better relief from symptoms. Some specialists who can help people find alternative treatments include medical professionals, physical therapists, nutritionists or registered dieticians, and acupuncturists.

Lupus and Physical Therapy

More lupus patients are seeing a benefit from adding gentle exercise to their routine. Gentle exercise can include things such as water therapy, yoga, or stretching. Exercise is believed to help lupus patients with their overall joint pain and swelling. This is because exercise can help to keep the muscles and ligaments surrounding the joints loose and flexible, keeping the joints from becoming overly stiff. By participating in gentle exercise on a regular basis, lupus patients may be able to avoid some of the pain that is associated with the chronic disease. In order to get some ideas of appropriate exercises to do, patients should consider seeing a physical therapist.

A physical therapist is someone who typically helps a person recover after an injury. They can also help people with chronic diseases to reduce their pain. If a person with lupus is looking for a physical therapist, they should try to find one who has experience with treating lupus patients, or at least treating people with similar chronic diseases. This will help to ensure that the physical therapist knows safe and effective exercises that can help the patient to increase their mobility and avoid pain.