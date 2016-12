Set during the World War II era, this is a story about a soldier turned super hero. A young soldier wanted so much to serve his country, but was rejected several times for being a weakling. Later on, by some twist of fate he was selected to be a subject of an experiment. After being injected with super-serum, he was transformed into a super soldier. It does not stop there as he was immediately dispatched to face some of the toughest and deadliest opponents yet in the German arsenal.

Watch the first avenger as he emerges into the big screens!