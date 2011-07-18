Crazy, Stupid, Love movie trailer HD - come now!

Cal Weaver believes he's living the perfect life. With a good job, growing kids and 25 years of marriage with high school sweetheart Emily, what could possibly go wrong? However, things may not begin to sound as good as it seems as his wife Emily confesses to have slept with another man and wants to file a divorce. As Cal tries to his best to move forward with his life, things are going towards the wrong direction. His friend Jacob tries to help him adjust to 20th century dating.

Crazy, Stupid, Love movie trailer HD

Meanwhile, deep inside Cal he still wants Emily back to his life

