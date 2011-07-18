Crazy, Stupid, Love movie trailer HD - come now!

Topic: Dtheatre.com By CharlesWilsonMovieExpert July 18, 2011 9:08 PM

Bookmark and Share    Bookmark and Share   Print Story

Crazy, Stupid, Love movie trailer HD

Cal Weaver believes he's living the perfect life. With a good job, growing kids and 25 years of marriage with high school sweetheart Emily, what could possibly go wrong? However, things may not begin to sound as good as it seems as his wife Emily confesses to have slept with another man and wants to file a divorce. As Cal tries to his best to move forward with his life, things are going towards the wrong direction. His friend Jacob tries to help him adjust to 20th century dating.

Crazy, Stupid, Love movie trailer HD

Meanwhile, deep inside Cal he still wants Emily back to his life

Tweet This Now! Bookmark and Share Bookmark and Share
| comments: 1

Reader Discussions:

Post YOUR opinion too!



Direoswald?   > reply

Posted by A random shemp (No Email) on March 26, 2013 7:34 AM

This website is going down to shit. R.I.P, condolences from Direoswald. Fuck you Jack ;D



New Movie Trailers

Conan the Barbarian
 CONAN THE BARBARIAN		 Captain America
 CAPTAIN AMERICA
Crazy, Stupid, Love
 CRAZY, STUPID, LOVE		 The Smurf
 THE SMURF
Cowboys and Aliens
 COWBOYS AND ALIENS		 Bad Teacher
 BAD TEACHER
Mr. Poppers Penguins
 MR. POPPERS PENGUINS		 Green Lantern
 GREEN LANTERN

More New Movie Trailers

Recent Dtheatre News